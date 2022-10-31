Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 453 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE SWK opened at $78.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

