Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 533 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $1,355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,089,428.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $1,355,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 311,782 shares in the company, valued at $14,089,428.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 13,799 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $620,955.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,605 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $50.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,265.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

