Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 567 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $7,414,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CADE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

CADE opened at $27.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.