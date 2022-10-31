Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Takes $720,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,463,000 after purchasing an additional 288,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,357,000 after purchasing an additional 76,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,434,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,271,000 after purchasing an additional 337,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of POR opened at $45.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

