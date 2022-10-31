Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 356 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $108.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

