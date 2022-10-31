Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 4,915 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after buying an additional 615,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $341.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.93, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

