Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 705.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,446 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,971,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,839,000 after buying an additional 60,053 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,259,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,180,000 after purchasing an additional 171,336 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,234 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,087,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 453,825 shares during the period. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,043,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $27.93 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.