Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 100,740 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,740 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.21% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $29.61 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

