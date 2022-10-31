Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 91 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 60.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock opened at $203.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.07 and a 200-day moving average of $200.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.33.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.75.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

