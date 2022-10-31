Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,171,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after acquiring an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,893,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Stephens upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.33.

ORLY opened at $836.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $839.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $721.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.46.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,117 shares of company stock worth $34,307,781. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

