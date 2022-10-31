Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 645.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,011 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 1.00% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after acquiring an additional 418,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 476.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 290,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after buying an additional 240,340 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,105,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,126,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,057,000.

XSVM opened at $47.30 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $57.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

