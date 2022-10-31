Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 8.0 %

TECK opened at $31.18 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teck Resources Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECK. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.