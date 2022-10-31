Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $5.29 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 492.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,638 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 209.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 672,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 455,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,509,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,273,000 after purchasing an additional 404,393 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 263.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 441,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 320,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 169.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 286,401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $42.98 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $49.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48.

