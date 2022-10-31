Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Trading Up 2.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $81.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

