Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $6.11 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.