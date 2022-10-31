Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in APA were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of APA by 52.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 1,802.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $223,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of APA by 13.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.67.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

