Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

O opened at $62.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.24. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.13%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

