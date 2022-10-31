Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KGI Securities downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXPI opened at $151.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.14 and a 200 day moving average of $166.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.