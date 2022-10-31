Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Chubb by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Chubb by 2.7% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE CB opened at $214.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.08.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.