Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 9,345 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $80.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

