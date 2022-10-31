Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,116 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 24.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $93.54 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average is $90.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

