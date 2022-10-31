Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 258 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.90.

Shares of NSC opened at $229.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.05. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

