Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187,018 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $96.80 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

