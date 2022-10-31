Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Trimmed by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Novartis were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 44.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Stock Performance
NYSE:NVS opened at $80.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
