Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Trimmed by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Novartis were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 44.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $80.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis Company Profile

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

