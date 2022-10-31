Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.36 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $208.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

