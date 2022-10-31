Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,488 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.6% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $84.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.83. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

