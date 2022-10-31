Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,488 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.6% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Owens Corning Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OC opened at $84.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.83. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12.
Owens Corning Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.30%.
Insider Activity at Owens Corning
In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owens Corning (OC)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.