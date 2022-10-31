Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Pentair were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 5,262.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after acquiring an additional 766,974 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 28.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,689,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,791,000 after acquiring an additional 592,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 176.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $42.76 on Monday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

