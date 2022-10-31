QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 31.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,538,000 after acquiring an additional 108,901 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 60.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 10.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the second quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 61,236.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on QDEL. Citigroup began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $88.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.18.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 42.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

