Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,356,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit Stock Performance

Shares of RBC opened at $253.79 on Monday. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regal Beloit ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.45, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,203.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,725 shares of company stock worth $16,185,675. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.