Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $82.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.42.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.27 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.82%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,374,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

