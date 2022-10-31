Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $10,950,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $791,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

STX stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.20). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

