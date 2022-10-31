Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 1,757 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,107,000 after buying an additional 993,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,049,000 after buying an additional 886,455 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 944,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,043,000 after buying an additional 359,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of LNT opened at $52.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

