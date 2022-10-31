Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 25,934 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,934 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navient by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point cut their price target on Navient to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Navient from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of Navient stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.57. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

