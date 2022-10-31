Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,827 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,996 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,006 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,440 shares of the airline’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,205 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $36.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $52.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

