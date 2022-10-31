SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Position Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $91.44 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average of $93.62.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

