SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,317 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 107,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,372,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

