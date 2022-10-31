State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,301,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,369 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $15,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBR. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.00 to $14.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

NYSE PBR opened at $13.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.2949 dividend. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.31%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

