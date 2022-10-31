State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.12 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,079 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $14,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

WY opened at $31.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

