Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

Insider Activity

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $94.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

