Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 26,016 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,016 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amcor were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.