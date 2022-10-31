Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 190,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 52,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $295.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.53. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.