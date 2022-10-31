Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,561,000 after acquiring an additional 477,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,564,000 after acquiring an additional 301,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NYSE:SYY opened at $85.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

