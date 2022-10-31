TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of ShockWave Medical worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. CWM LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWAV opened at $284.66 on Monday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.20 and a 200 day moving average of $224.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,794.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,990,329. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.88.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

