TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $18,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $71.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

