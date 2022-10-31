TD Asset Management Inc. Has $15.33 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Five Below worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $149.33 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.88 and its 200-day moving average is $136.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Five Below to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.89.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

