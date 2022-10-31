TD Asset Management Inc. Has $15.87 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,458 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of DocuSign worth $15,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.
DocuSign Price Performance
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DocuSign Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
