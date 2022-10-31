TD Asset Management Inc. Has $16.20 Million Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Doximity worth $16,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Doximity by 225.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 460.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth $45,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.93. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $76.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 41.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

