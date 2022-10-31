TD Asset Management Inc. Has $16.91 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $16,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Sempra by 2.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 16.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sempra by 128.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Shares of SRE opened at $152.39 on Monday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.61 and its 200 day moving average is $158.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

