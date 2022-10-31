TD Asset Management Inc. Has $17.42 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of ResMed worth $17,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed stock opened at $218.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.82. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $275.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,484 shares of company stock worth $8,874,747. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

