TD Asset Management Inc. Has $18.68 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $18,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 18.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in AON by 0.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $289.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

